Ankita Lokhande, Ashita Dhawan’s Housing Complex Gets Sealed As A Resident Tests COVID-19 Positive

The housing society of Ankita Lokhande, Ashita Dhawan and Natasha Sharma in Mumbai has been sealed by the BMC officials. The decision comes after a resident of the complex who returned from Spain tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was first confirmed by a source who spoke to TOI and said, “A man, who stays in the D-wing, returned from Spain earlier this month. He tested negative at the airport and was advised self-quarantine for 15 days. However, on the 12th day, he developed symptoms of coronavirus and was taken to the hospital along with his wife. While he tested positive, his wife’s test results are negative. Every person who could have possibly come in contact with the couple was also tested. Fortunately, all those test results are negative. This happened on March 26 and the society has been sealed off since.”

As a precautionary and safety measure, police personnel has been deployed outside to guard the premise whilst making sure no one exits or enters the complex. For the unversed, the society houses many more TV celebs such as Mishkat Verma, Shailesh Gulabani and Natasha Sharma-Aditya Redij to name a few.

Bidaai fame actress and resident Ashita Dhawan, too, confirmed the news and said, “Yes, a resident in my wing tested positive and is currently in a quarantine facility. I am all praise for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police. The BMC officials have been extremely helpful.”

She went on to add, “Earlier today, my mother-in-law exhausted her medicines and the medical stores close by didn’t have the stock. So, one BMC official collected a list of medicines from every flat and bought them for us. They have been keeping a close watch on everyone to ensure that we are safe. Of course, these are tough times for all of us, but we will do whatever it takes to ensure everyone’s safety. We have been asked to maintain no contact with outsiders. We are also following the WHO guidelines to keep the deadly virus at bay.”

