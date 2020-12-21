Ankita Lokhande Gets Badly Trolled By Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans For Inviting Sandip Ssingh For Her Birthday
Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande celebrated her birthday on December 19. The actress celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend Vicky Jain and friends Aparna Dixit, Rashami Desai, Natasha Sharma, Aditya Redij and others. Fans took to social media to wish the actress but things turned ugly, when they spotted Sandip Ssingh in one of her birthday party videos who seemed hiding from getting recorded or clicked. Sushant Singh Rajput's fans trolled Ankita badly for inviting and partying with Sandip.
While Sushant's sister shared a birthday wish post for Ankita, people commented by sharing a video in which Ankita and her friends were seen partying with Sandip. Take a look at Shweta's post and fans' comments!
Sushant’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Wishes Ankita
"Happy Birthday to the lady I adore who has always been there as a strong support. Much love to you my dear, hope you always stay happy and healthy. ❤️@anky1912 @HappyBirthdayAnkita."
Below are few comments on Shweta's post!
Shweta Gupta
"If you are supporting her di u are doing injustice to Sushant....she invites Sandip Singh to her birthday...who is under CBI redar ...who helped to clear evidence...you are doing injustice with us Ssrains di please don't support her request you..we fought with heart for Sush 🙏🏻."
Nazeera & JFS
Nazeera: Shame on this drugies.. Shit I feel ashamed cz I trusted this Ankita on Sushant's matter.
JFS: Really disappointed 2 see this post!She comes out after 3 days 2wish her but not appreciating people fighting on roads 2day 4 SSR!! Clean chit 2 all .so why we asking justice from the agency?? This breaks heart!! I am out from this!! My last #IndiaRoars4SSR.
Below are few comments from Instagram (Ankita's birthday party posts)
United_for_sushant & Haldersovona
United_for_sushant: Shame on you. You used Sushant for your own publicity😡😡😡. Shame on u. No one is real in this world. @lokhandeankita.
Haldersovona: Come forward Sandeep Singh why hiding.. we know you are invited.
Pamelabhowal & Sweetzshweta95
Pamelabhowal: I am unfollowing u..get lost..sandip singh is there...partying more this time... it was true, 10sec of fame..u did all those things ...
Sweetzshweta95: After knowing you invited sandeep and hiding him from the videos.. I lost respect for you and definitely i won't be following you anymore.
Sidhuyasmin
"We know u have moved on in yur life. U really don't care about justice for Ssr and it's ok Everyone has a right to move on. But was it really necessary to party with Sandeep Singh (back stabber) an accused in Ssr's murder case. How could you be so insensitive. Were you faking yur emotions in an award show few days back. Shame on you. Feel bad for Ssr he was surrounded by all the wrong people. 😔😔."
Amazing to see such pain .... Wat else to see thanks 🙏🏻 for support enjoy karo Sandip Singh ko drink 🍻🍷 pocho— Shweta Gupta🌸 (@ShwetaG67397269) December 20, 2020
Last night birthday party of Ankit...where Sandip Singh was the lime light...ask her did sandip Singh enjoyed the party pic.twitter.com/fPcIGUGcIs
For the uninitiated, Sandip Ssingh came under scanner after his suspicious presence at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence on the day of Pavitra Rishta actor's demise (June 14, 2020). Apparently, Sandip was the first ones to reach Sushant's apartment. Sandip had claimed that he was one of the close friends of the late actor, but Sushant's family had said that they didn't know him.
