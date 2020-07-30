Ankita Lokhande Breaks Her Silence On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death, Refutes The Depression Narrative

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, has finally broken her silence over his untimely demise to the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami. Ankita refuted the depression narrative being construed around his passing away.

The actress was quoted as saying, “Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy, he wasn’t a depressed guy. I have not seen a person like Sushant, a guy who used to write his own dreams, he had a diary... He had his 5-year plan — what he wants to do, how he will look, etc. And exactly after 5 years, he had fulfilled them. And when things like 'depression’ are used after his name... it is heartbreaking. He might be upset, anxious, yes, but depression is a big word. Calling someone 'bipolar’ is a big thing.”

She went on to add, “The Sushant that I know — he came from a small town. He established himself on his own. He has taught me so many things, he taught me acting. Kisi ko pata bhi hai Sushant kaun aur kya tha (does anybody even know who the real Sushant was)? Everyone is writing their own portrayal of how 'depressed’ he was, it hurts reading all of this.”

On being quizzed if monetary woes could have caused him to take the drastic step, the actress replied, "I want to tell you this. Money was a small thing for Sushant passion was bigger. He used to always tell me even if everything is over I will build my empire again, I will work hard once again. He was passionate about work but more passionate about life. He used to do everything with passion. He was first a background dancer with Shiamak. He always used to say, 'Success aur failure ke beech line hoti hai, Dhoni was like that and I want to be like that.' He used to say when there was a failure Dhoni is calm and if anything is good he still used to be calm. He said if there was a failure he will bounce back. He used to find happiness in small things. He used to provide education to kids, stargaze, this was his happiness. But he cannot die for this. He cannot die for this."

For the unversed, Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. Ankita and Sushant first became popular with Ekta Kapoor's 2009 show Pavitra Rishta as the lead pair. They

were in a relationship for six years until 2016.

