Ankita Lokhande Does Ganesh Sthapana At Home, Prays For Sushant Singh Rajput

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande like many other celebs welcomed Lord Ganpati home. However, the actress has opted for a rather subdued celebration this year due to the passing away of ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

For the unversed, Ankita from the very beginning has stood by Sushant’s family and continues to do so in the fight for justice. She recently also tweeted celebrating the news of Supreme Court handing over the late actor’s death probe to CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). Ankita had put out a caption that read, "Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice."

The 34-year-old has now taken to her Instagram account to wish her fans a happy Ganesh Chaturthi whilst shared a small video of Bappa. She coupled this with a heart-touching note where she mentions about her special bond with lord Ganesha and that he knows everything. Ankita also asked the fans to pray for the late actor.

She wrote, "Welcome home Bappa ❤️ Bappa tu sab jaanta hai 🔱 You and I share a very special bond Bappa❤️ Let’s all come together and pray with all heart to Bappa ❤️⭐️#GayatriMantra4SSR #globalprayers4ssr Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone 🤗 Ganpati bappa Maurya (sic)." Check out the post below:

Sushant and Ankita were the lead pair on Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta. The duo fell in love while working on the hit series and dated each other for many years before calling it quits in 2016.

