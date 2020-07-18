Ankita Lokhande & Ekta Kapoor To Come Up With Pavitra Rishta 2 As A Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput!

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has affected his family, friends and fans. On July 14, a month after the actor's death, many people close to the actor had remembered him. As per the latest report, his ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande approached Balaji Telefilms head Ekta Kapoor for the second season of the hit TV show Pavitra Rishta.

A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, "The show was close to Sushant's heart as it gave him the platform to scale new heights and both Ekta and Ankita feel that a new season will be the best tribute to the deceased actor."

The report also stated that Ankita approached Ekta with the idea and the latter liked it. It is being said that the producer will brainstorm with her writers to see how to take the story forward. The source further revealed, "Ekta has spearheaded several sequels on TV, including Hum Paanch, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin. It was Ankita who approached Ekta with the idea and since Pavitra Rishta is a special show for her too, she immediately agreed. She will sit with her team of writers and explore how to take the daily soap forward."

It has to be recalled that Ekta recently announced Pavitra Rishta fund for mental awareness in memory of the late actor.

For the uninitiated, Sushant and Ankita became popular with Ekta's show Pavitra Rishta, which had nearly 1,500 episodes. The show was premiered in 2009. Ankita and Sushant were dating during Pavitra Rishta days and were all set to marry, but they called it quits. The actors had moved on in their lives.

Meanwhile, on one-month anniversary of the actor's death, Ekta shared an emotional post and posted a collage of throwback pictures while Ankita shared a picture from her prayer room of a lit diya and called Sushant 'child of God'.

