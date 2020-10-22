Ankita Lokhande Is All Smiles As She Shares Some Fun Pics, Says, ‘People Will Judge Anyway’

Ankita Lokhande has never shied away from sharing new pictures on Instagram. The actress recently shared some fun snaps of her with a note for her haters. Ankita says that people will judge you anyway so you must not care about their opinion.

She is seen posing at her home in a bright red suit whilst flashing her beautiful smile. The 35-year-old captioned the post as follows: “In the end, People will judge you anyway, So don’t live your life impressing others live your life impressing yourself Shot by - @imtanmaykhutal.” (sic)

However, it must be noted that it’s not very clear as to whom she is referring to in her caption. On Tuesday, the Pavitra Rishta star also shared a video of herself dancing at her residence. Check out all her pictures and posts below:

For the unversed, Ankita recently used her Instagram account to inform her fans and followers about her father's return from the hospital. Ankita's father had been hospitalised as he had not been keeping well for a while.

She shared some heart-warming pictures with her family and wrote, "Papa u r back from the hospital and nothing will ever make me happy more than you and your good health..I promise to take take care of you unconditionally and forever just the way you have been doing it for me and for us as family. Thanku everyone for prayers and love #parentsarepriority #familycomesfirst @skl644494 @vandanaphadnislokhande."

