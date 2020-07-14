Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput On His One-Month Death Anniversary

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away a month ago on June 14. Remembering the late actor, his Pavitra Rishta co-star and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande dedicated a post on her Instagram account.

Though she did not mention his name, Ankita shared a pic of her house temple, which shows a lit diya (oil lamp) and a few flowers. The actress captioned the post as "Child of God". This is the first time Anikta shared anything on the photo-sharing app since Sushant's demise. Fans have also left supportive comments for the actress. One fan wrote, "Wishing you strength, love and light" while another wrote, "I hope you are fine, trust in that god."

Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Jul 13, 2020 at 8:15pm PDT

The news of Suhant's sudden demise left his family, co-stars and fans devastated, and many are still struggling to cope with the loss. According to reports, Ankita had visited Sushant's family while they were still in Mumbai. Her Pavitra Rishta co-star and friends had revealed that she was completely shattered, and was crying endlessly after hearing the news. The late actor and Ankita were in a committed relationship for six years when they were working together.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence. According to police reports, he was battling depression and no foul play was found in his death. The Mumbai police is still investigating, as the cause of his death is still unknown and no suicide note was found in the house.

The actor will be seen on screen for the last time in the upcoming film Dil Bechara. The romantic drama based on John Green's book, The Fault In Our Stars will release on July 24, 2020. The film will be available to stream online for free on Disney+ Hotstar.

