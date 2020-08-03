Ankita Lokhande Reveals Why She Didn't Go To Sushant's Funeral;Says Got Leaked Pics Of His Dead Body

How Ankita Got To Know About Sushant’s Death?

The Pavitra Rishta actress said that she then turned on the news and saw story after story on Sushant's death. She added that she received the leaked pictures of his dead body from his bedroom, within 10 minutes of his death!

Ankita said, "I was sleeping and I just got up with some reporter's call. Usually, I don't take unknown numbers. I picked up the call and this reporter said, ‘Ankita, Sushant has committed suicide!' And I was finished. It was something that...you don't expect something like this."

Why Ankita Didn’t Attend Sushant’s Funeral?

The actress said that the next day was his funeral and she couldn't make it as she knew if she sees Sushant like that, she will never be able to forget that phase. She said, "I didn't know what to do. I was just there. The next day, there was his funeral and I couldn't make it because somewhere I knew that if I see Sushant somewhere like that, in that position, that stage... I have my whole life to live and I will never be able to forget that phase. So I decided that I cannot go to the funeral."

Sushant’s Family Was In A Very Bad Condition

She revealed that she met his family and wanted to make sure that they are okay. She added that when she went to meet them, they were in a very bad condition.

Sushant’s Leaked Video/Pictures Of Death Was Sent To Ankita

What's more heart breaking was that she saw the video/pictures of Sushant's dead body that were sent to her.

She said, "I saw the video where they were putting the blanket on Sushant's body, it was everywhere. People were sending me, don't know how it leaked, but it did leak. For 2-3 days, I couldn't watch, but how so many things get viral? I wanted to see what was in it, some green cloth is hanging and he is lying on the bed."

‘Sure Someone Who Was Inside Had Leaked It’

Ankita further added, "It's the saddest thing to happen. Someone's dead body photos were going viral. What to say? Don't know who has done. It's very painful for his family, for people who loved him. Sure someone who was inside had leaked it. I had the photos in 10 minutes when the news was going on TV. I really don't know what to say."