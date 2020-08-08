Ankita Lokhande Shares A Picture With Sushant Singh Rajput's Mother; Supports #Warriors4SSR Trend

Ankita Shares A Picture With Sushant's Mother

The Pavitra Rishta actress shared a picture, in which she was seen holding Sushant's mother's photo-frame in her hand and captioned it as, "Believe you are together!#warriors4ssr."

Sushant’s Sister Shweta Replies To Ankita

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kriti too, replied to Ankita's post and wrote, "Yes, they are... ❤ Luv u baby...stay strong ... we have to fight till we get justice ❤." To this, Ankita replied, "Yes di #warriors4ssr." Karanvir Bohra, Nisha Rawal and other celebrities too supported Ankita by commenting on her post.

Shweta Shares A Picture

On the other hand, late actor's sister Shweta shared a picture of herself holding up a placard that read, "We will win. Love you bhai. God is with us," and captioned the picture as, "We will get justice... we will find the truth!! Folded hands#warriors4ssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #godiswithus."

Fans Trend #Warriors4SSR

Many fans also came out in support of late actor and trended #warriors4ssr on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!

@meena_laxman: His lovely smile, His angelic face, His amazing voice , His charming personality, Will be missed forever. #Warriors4SSR.

Enigma Arya

"Didn't know you well before 2 months.But haven't thought about anything else other than you in the last 2 months.Deeply grieved by your demise.I believe you are happier and are getting ready for a new life. Here we fight for your justice till we give it to you #Warriors4SSR."

@atishuu

"Seems like he was here just for a mission, that is to cleanse the corrupt system! He did it & went back to where he belonged. I see the reflection of Shiv in him and i am not even kidding. He was not a normal human being. He possessed light of the God. 🔱🙏💫🦋🌈🌪️#Warriors4SSR."

Ishakibria & Rita

Ishakibria: We are really sorry Sushant we were not there for u when you need us, we are sorry from heart but we will fight for your justice till end,promise #Warriors4SSR.

Rita Das: We love you sushi. We will fight for you until you will get justice. #Warriors4SSR.