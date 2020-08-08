Ankita Lokhande Shares A Picture With Sushant Singh Rajput's Mother; Supports #Warriors4SSR Trend
Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is getting complicated with each passing day. Not just fans, even several celebrities want to know the reason behind Sushant's death and are seen fighting for justice on social media by trending one or the other hashtag associated with Sushant or his case, everyday. As the investigation continues, his ex-girlfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande, who is at the forefront of fighting for justice for the late actor, shared a picture supporting fans, who have been #Warriors4SSR.
Ankita Shares A Picture With Sushant's Mother
The Pavitra Rishta actress shared a picture, in which she was seen holding Sushant's mother's photo-frame in her hand and captioned it as, "Believe you are together!#warriors4ssr."
Sushant’s Sister Shweta Replies To Ankita
Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kriti too, replied to Ankita's post and wrote, "Yes, they are... ❤ Luv u baby...stay strong ... we have to fight till we get justice ❤." To this, Ankita replied, "Yes di #warriors4ssr." Karanvir Bohra, Nisha Rawal and other celebrities too supported Ankita by commenting on her post.
Shweta Shares A Picture
On the other hand, late actor's sister Shweta shared a picture of herself holding up a placard that read, "We will win. Love you bhai. God is with us," and captioned the picture as, "We will get justice... we will find the truth!! Folded hands#warriors4ssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #godiswithus."
Fans Trend #Warriors4SSR
Many fans also came out in support of late actor and trended #warriors4ssr on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!
@meena_laxman: His lovely smile, His angelic face, His amazing voice , His charming personality, Will be missed forever. #Warriors4SSR.
Enigma Arya
"Didn't know you well before 2 months.But haven't thought about anything else other than you in the last 2 months.Deeply grieved by your demise.I believe you are happier and are getting ready for a new life. Here we fight for your justice till we give it to you #Warriors4SSR."
@atishuu
"Seems like he was here just for a mission, that is to cleanse the corrupt system! He did it & went back to where he belonged. I see the reflection of Shiv in him and i am not even kidding. He was not a normal human being. He possessed light of the God. 🔱🙏💫🦋🌈🌪️#Warriors4SSR."
Ishakibria & Rita
Ishakibria: We are really sorry Sushant we were not there for u when you need us, we are sorry from heart but we will fight for your justice till end,promise #Warriors4SSR.
Rita Das: We love you sushi. We will fight for you until you will get justice. #Warriors4SSR.
(Social media posts are not edited)
