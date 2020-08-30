Ankita Lokhande Shares An Empowering Post On Instagram After Rhea Chakraborty Called Her 'Vidhwa'

Rhea Chakraborty recently spoke about her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput in an interview with India Today. She also happened to speak about Sushant’s former girlfriend and co-star Ankita Lokhande. She allegedly stated that Ankita was acting like the late actor's 'Vidhwa' (widow) by supporting Rajput's family.

And now, Ankita seems to have clapped back in a rather subtle and classy way in her latest Instagram post. The Pavitra Rishta star shared a bunch of happy pics with a positive caption that said, "Ladkiya choti choti baaton per ro deti hai, Per life ki badi se badi mushkil haste haste Handle kar leti hai #powerofwomen (girls cry over petty things but handle the biggest problems with a smile)." (sic)

Ankita clearly seems to be sending out a message to her detractors that she does not believe in crying over petty things. She also sent out an empowering message that women are strong enough to tide over life’s problems with a smile. Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship for about six years up until 2016. She had earlier also posted a note on Instagram giving 'certain clarifications’ about Sushant’s health in the wake of Rhea’s infamous interview.

