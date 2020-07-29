    For Quick Alerts
      Ankita Lokhande Shares Cryptic Post After Late Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Files Case Against Rhea

      By
      |

      Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is getting complicated with each passing day. While viscera report ruled out foul play and Mumbai Police had almost concluded that it is a suicide case, Sushant's father filed a case against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. He alleged that she cheated him financially and mentally harassed him. Post this, Sushant's ex-girlfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account.

      Ankita Lokhande Shares Cryptic Post After Late Sushant Singh Rajputs Father Files Case Against Rhea

      Ankita shared a note which read, "TRUTH WINS." Many actors agreed with the actress. Take a look at a few actors' comments!

      • Dalljiet Kaur: Yes it does and it will !
      • Achint Kaur: Always ♥️♥️♥️
      • Aly Goni: ❤️❤️❤️
      • Nisha Rawal: Always my dear, even if the wait is long! Sending u love ♥️
      • Kishwer Merchantt: Justice will prevail 😇😇

      Fans too agreed with Ankita and thanked her for supporting them in the movement #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput.

      Sushant's sister Shweta Kirti Singh had also shared a photo of the late actor from his prayer ceremony and wrote, "If truth doesn't matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput."

      Meanwhile, recently, Ankita stepped out of her house for the first time after ex-boyfriend's death. She was snapped at a medical store purchasing utilities and she also distributed chocolates to the needy.

