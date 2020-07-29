Ankita Lokhande Shares Cryptic Post After Late Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Files Case Against Rhea
Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is getting complicated with each passing day. While viscera report ruled out foul play and Mumbai Police had almost concluded that it is a suicide case, Sushant's father filed a case against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. He alleged that she cheated him financially and mentally harassed him. Post this, Sushant's ex-girlfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande shared a cryptic post on her Instagram account.
Ankita shared a note which read, "TRUTH WINS." Many actors agreed with the actress. Take a look at a few actors' comments!
- Dalljiet Kaur: Yes it does and it will !
- Achint Kaur: Always ♥️♥️♥️
- Aly Goni: ❤️❤️❤️
- Nisha Rawal: Always my dear, even if the wait is long! Sending u love ♥️
- Kishwer Merchantt: Justice will prevail 😇😇
Fans too agreed with Ankita and thanked her for supporting them in the movement #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput.
Sushant's sister Shweta Kirti Singh had also shared a photo of the late actor from his prayer ceremony and wrote, "If truth doesn't matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput."
Meanwhile, recently, Ankita stepped out of her house for the first time after ex-boyfriend's death. She was snapped at a medical store purchasing utilities and she also distributed chocolates to the needy.
