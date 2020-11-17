Ankita Lokhande Shares Pictures With Beau Vicky On Diwali; Netizens Ask If She Has Forgotten Sushant

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande has been sharing pictures and videos snapped with beau Vicky Jain on social media as they celebrated Diwali. The actress looked stunning in a red lehenga, while Vicky looked dapper in a white-cream coloured ethnic attire. She captioned the pictures as, "Mere tumhare sab ke liye happy Diwali 🪔." While a few loved the couple and called them cute, these pictures didn't go down well with Sushant Singh Rajput's fans, who asked her as to what happened to 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput'.

The actress had also shared a promotional video in which she was seen all decked up and lighting a diya. Seeing her all happy, netizens asked if she has forgotten Sushant. A user even commented that the video reminds her of Manav's Archana (Pavitra Rishta characters). Take a look at a few comments:

Shubhamathak79: Ap sushant ko bhul ghye h ky.

sunayanakumari66: Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput?

rry045: Justice for SSR 🕉️.

aniket.wandhare.104: Happy Diwali Ankita par Sushant ko bhul gaye app.

sushant_ankita_ka_payar_: Tumhen Tumhare guuguu ki Yad nahin aati😢😢😢.

kumaridolly221: justice for sushant...😢😢😢.

Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh had asked fans to celebrate Diwali Sushant's way by sharing love, buying candles from local retailers and distributing sweets to those who cannot afford.

Ardent fans of the actors paid tribute to the late actor and prayed for him. Shweta shared a video and thanked her fans for their love and prayers, and wrote, "Yeh Diwali Sushant wali...🪔 Yeh Diwali Sushant wali...🪔 definitely it was. I want to thank everyone who celebrated Diwali keeping Bhai in their Prayers and hearts. #Diwali4SSR #YehDiwaliSushantWali You guys are our family. Every step of the way we feel your support and love. Thank you 🙏."

(Social media posts are not edited)

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande Is All Smiles As She Shares Some Fun Pics, Says, 'People Will Judge Anyway'

Also Read: Amit Sadh Opens Up About SSR's Death; Says If We Are Not Affected By It, We Are Not Human Beings