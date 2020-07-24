Ankita Lokhande Shares A Post As Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Releases: One Last Time!
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara released today (July 24, 2020). Not just fans, even celebrities posted about the actor and film; among them was, his ex-girlfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande, who took to social media to pen a note. She shared Dil Bechara poster and wrote, "From #pavitrarishta to #dilbechara One last time !!!" Fans too became emotional and celebrated his work. They recalled his remarkable journey from Pavitra Rishta to Dil Bechara - from Manav to Manny - on social media. Take a look at a few tweets!
"You have won millions of heart. Your journey was most successful one from #PavitraRishta to #DilBechara. Thank you for always being amazing actor. You will be always missed. #DilBecharaDay #SushanthSinghRajput #SushantDeathMystery."
Tasneem Sipai: From #PavitraRishta to #DilBechara @itsSSR u always be there in our hearts... Miss u sushi #SushanthSinghRajput.
Angana Baruah: From manav to manny, you will always stay in our hearts #SushantSinghRajpoot You've been an incredible actor @itsSSR #PavitraRishta #DilBechara.
"Sushant Singh Rajput proved himself... he made it on his won by his hardwork .. dedication.. focus.. good looks.. super cute eyes and smile ... from #PavitraRishta till #DilBechara u will be missed #DilBecharaDay."
"You will be missed I cried tremendously till end #SushanthSinghRajput " Prince is not dead he is in heart forever " #DilBecharaDay @anky1912 ye sacch me #PavitraRishta tha " Two hearts but one soul " Through you we can feel " Raja abhi zinda hai " @DisneyPlusHS."
