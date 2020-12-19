Ankita Lokhande Turns 36; BF Vicky Jain Plans Special Birthday Surprise For Ladylove [Pics & Video]

Ankita Lokhande turned 36 today, and the actress celebrated this special day, with her family and close friends from the industry. For his girlfriend's birthday, Ankita's boyfriend Vicky Jain planned a special midnight birthday surprise for her. The Pavitra Rishta star shared some pictures and a video from her birthday celebration on Instagram.

Ankita Lokhande captioned the post as, "Wishes and dreams."

In the above pictures, Ankita is looking stunning in a dark blue floral dress. She can be seen cutting three birthday cakes at 12 am sharp. One can see the background wall decorated with balloons, bouquets of flowers, teddy bears and much more.

In the special video, Ankita Lokhande looks extremely happy with Vicky Jain's surprise. She can be seen laughing and feeding cake to her friends and family members. Interestingly, the song 'It's my birthday' can also be heard in the background. The midnight party was attended by actress Aparna Dixit and other people from TV industry. We must say, Vicky Jain knows how to make his ladylove happy.

A few days ago, Ankita Lokhande delivered a speech as a tribute to her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away in June 2020. In her speech at an award show, the actress said, "Sushant aaj aapko yaad kar raha hai aapki kutumb ka har rishta. kyunki aapka aur humara sirf pavitra nahi, amar rishta hai. Maine kabhi nahi socha tha ki yeh din aayega, aur main yeh sab bolungi. We miss you Sushant, we miss you. (Sushant, everyone's remembering you because your relationship with us isn't just sacred but immortal. I never thought I'd say all this)."

Talking about her movies, her last film Baaghi 3, starring Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor was a moderate hit at the box office.

