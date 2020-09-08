Ankita Lokhande, Vikas Gupta, Kamya Panjabi & Others React To Rhea Chakraborty Being Arrested By NCB

Rhea Chakraborty, the main accused in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday. The actress’ arrest had many television celebs and friends of the late actor express their feelings on social media.

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Kamya Panjabi hailed the move and wrote, “Jai Ho #JusticeForSSR” on her social media account. Shekhar Suman, who has been extremely vocal from the very beginning with respect to Sushant’s case called Rhea’s arrest a 'Big victory.’

He tweeted, "Big Victory.Thumbs upuske ghar mein der hai andher nahin.i hope yahan se ab raasta saaf nazar aayega.Aap sab ki aawaz aur mehnat rang laayi.As you sow so you shall reap. #VictoryStartsHere (sic)"

On the other hand, Sushant’s former girlfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to take a jibe at Rhea by making a post about how 'karma' hits back following the news of her arrest. Ankita shared an image that said, "Nothing happens by chance, by fate. You create your own fate by your actions. That's Karma" and captioned the post as "JUSTICE." Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram JUSTICE ⚖️ A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Sep 8, 2020 at 4:38am PDT

Sushant’s friend and TV producer Vika Gupta too took to his account to pen his thoughts in the wake of Rhea’s arrest. He wrote, "It’s a small victory but I am glad it’s coming out. It’s all thanks to very few true friends and fans. People who were apparently his buddies and what not believed this bipolar s**t and suicide as well. One step at a time. After #rheachakraborty arrest for the lies let’s pray we all get to know the truth behind his death #sushantsinghrajput #truth #vg."

