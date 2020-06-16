Ankita Lokhande Visits Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai Home

Pavitra Rishta actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death had left his fans and the entire entertainment industry in shock and pain. The actor committed suicide on June 14, 2020 at his Bandra residence. Many actors took to social media to express shock and grief. While police said that it's a suicide, an investigation is still going on. Sushant was cremated at the Vile Parle crematorium on Monday (June 15) and only handful of film fraternity members attended it. Today (June 16), the late actor's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande was spotted outside his Mumbai home.

The Pavitra Rishta actress visited Sushant's Bandra residence along with producer Ssandip Singh. Ankita looked devastated.

Ankita had refrained from sharing on social media after Sushant's death but her Pavitra Rishta co-stars- Parag Tyagi and Prarthana Behere had revealed that she was devastated and was crying inconsolably.

Parag had told ETimes TV, "Aai (Usha Nadkarni) can't stop crying. Manju Shah (Swati Anand), everyone is shattered after hearing the news. All Pavitra Rishta actors were discussing and everyone is asking why? I spoke to Ankita (Lokhande). She is also devastated and everyone is speechless as to how this happened. She was devastated and is unable to believe the news."

Prarthana said, "I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell, but one needs to understand everyone had moved on in their life. News sunne ke baad woh wahin atki paddi hai... But she has someone in her life now and she has to respect that relationship also. She wanted to go, but everyone knows she is very emotional and sensitive. She is crying and how."

It has to be recalled that Ankita and Sushant were dating for six years but they called off in 2016.

