      Anup Jalota Feels Paras Is Not The Right Guy For Jasleen; Says Her Life Partner Should Be Like Him!

      Jasleen Matharu is currently seen locked in the modified Bigg Boss house, which is used for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She is one of the prospective brides for Paras Chhabra. It has to be recalled that Jasleen had participated along with Anup Jalota in Bigg Boss 12! They had faked their relationship and when Anup was eliminated, he clarified that they are just guru-shishya. Now that Jasleen is in MSK, and is seen impressing Paras, Anup was asked about his opinion. He said that Paras is not the right guy for her! In an interview with Spotboye, Anup further spoke about his relationship with Jasleen and about MSK!

      Anup Jalota Didn’t Have Any Feelings For Jasleen!

      Regarding his relationship with Jasleen, the Bhajan samrat clarified that he didn't have any feelings towards her. He added, "In the very first episode, I told Salman Khan that my student is also here as a participant. I don't know why did she claim that we are into a relationship. But then, I also continued inside similar way as I thought ‘ab toh show mein aagaye hain aise hi maintain rakh lete hain, dekhte hain audience kaise react karti hai'."

      About Jasleen’s Participation In Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

      When asked if he was watching MSK, he told that he hasn't got time to watch but he heard from people that Jasleen is doing good in the show and gave a befitting reply to someone saying Anup is her guru.

      ‘I Don't Think Paras Is A Good Guy For Jasleen’

      The viewers are aware that Paras' personal life has always been in news. Although he was in a relationship with Akanksha Sharma, he was getting close to Mahira Sharma in the Bigg Boss 13 house. When Anup was made aware of this he said, "I don't think he is a good guy for Jasleen. If he was two-timing and clearly accepting on a reality show then I really don't feel Jasleen should even think of marrying a person like him."

      Jasleen’s Life Partner Should Be Like Anup!

      When asked as to what qualities should Jasleen's life partner have, he told the portal, "He should be just like me - soft in his behaviour and focused in his work. The one who respects his wife and makes her feel equal."

      Also Read: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sanjjanaa Galrani, Jasleen, Balraj Participate In Paras-Shehnaz's Swayamvar!

      Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 16:28 [IST]
