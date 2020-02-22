Anup Jalota Feels Paras Is Not The Right Guy For Jasleen; Says Her Life Partner Should Be Like Him!

Anup Jalota Didn’t Have Any Feelings For Jasleen!

Regarding his relationship with Jasleen, the Bhajan samrat clarified that he didn't have any feelings towards her. He added, "In the very first episode, I told Salman Khan that my student is also here as a participant. I don't know why did she claim that we are into a relationship. But then, I also continued inside similar way as I thought ‘ab toh show mein aagaye hain aise hi maintain rakh lete hain, dekhte hain audience kaise react karti hai'."

About Jasleen’s Participation In Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

When asked if he was watching MSK, he told that he hasn't got time to watch but he heard from people that Jasleen is doing good in the show and gave a befitting reply to someone saying Anup is her guru.

‘I Don't Think Paras Is A Good Guy For Jasleen’

The viewers are aware that Paras' personal life has always been in news. Although he was in a relationship with Akanksha Sharma, he was getting close to Mahira Sharma in the Bigg Boss 13 house. When Anup was made aware of this he said, "I don't think he is a good guy for Jasleen. If he was two-timing and clearly accepting on a reality show then I really don't feel Jasleen should even think of marrying a person like him."

Jasleen’s Life Partner Should Be Like Anup!

When asked as to what qualities should Jasleen's life partner have, he told the portal, "He should be just like me - soft in his behaviour and focused in his work. The one who respects his wife and makes her feel equal."