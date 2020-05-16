Anup Jalota Plays Cupid For Jasleen Matharu, Helps Her Find A Virtual Boyfriend From Bhopal!

Jasleen Matharu has been in the news ever since she participated in Bigg Boss 12 along with Anup Jalota. It must be recollected that the duo had faked their relationship and when Anup was eliminated, he clarified that they are just guru-shishya.

And now, Jasleen has revealed that she is virtually dating Abhinit Gupta (an aesthetic surgeon from Bhopal) all thanks to her mentor Anup. She told the Times of India that the Bhajan Samrat introduced the two of them via video call.

Jasleen said, “Anupji had told me about Abhinit sometime ago, but things couldn’t progress owing to the lockdown. However, rather than delaying it further, Anupji decided to introduce us virtually. He introduced our families to each other on the call, too, around 10 days ago. Abhinit and I talk a lot and in fact, are thinking about marriage. If things work out between us, we will tie the knot in a year or so. I am ready to take the plunge. Anupji has given us our blessings and my father has also told us to take time to understand each other better.”

She went on to add, “The best part is that unse baat karke boyfriend wali feeling nahi aati hai, husband wali aati hai. I want a guy who understands and accepts me the way I am. Abhinit is just that. He is honest, calm, focused and simple. He isn’t loud and expressive like me, and that balance is really important. Woh mujh mein thehraav laate hain. When I started talking to him, I felt that he could take care of me. He doesn’t want to change me. I see a lot of my dad’s qualities in him.”

Anup Jalota too shared his happiness over their union and stated, “I have known the family for five-six years now. Abhinit is an aesthetic surgeon and his father, Sarvesh Gupta, is a retired chief engineer in Bhopal. Theirs is an affluent and cultured family. Abhinit is a quiet person. Dono hi chulbule hote toh gadbad hoti. I am hopeful that things will work out between them. Aapsi taalmel nazar aa raha hai.” (sic)

In conclusion, the actress stated that the aforementioned development will also mark the end of her being linked to Anup Jalota in spite of repeated clarifications about their equation.

ALSO READ: Anup Jalota Wants Ranbir Kapoor To Play His Role & Kareena To Play His First Wife In His Biopic