Anup Jalota Reveals Why He Wouldn’t Marry Jasleen; Talks About Her Break-Up With Dr Abhinit

Anup’s Reply To Congratulatory Messages!

About the viral wedding picture, Anup said that he has been receiving several messages on his phone congratulating him on marrying Jasleen. He said, "I have been telling them Aapko bhi mubarak ho."

Anup Says…

When asked won't that be sending out wrong signals, he laughed and said, "What else do I tell people who believe forwarded messages and misconstrue whatever they see online? Those who're clearly asking if Jasleen and I have got married to each other, I am definitely telling them a clear 'No'."

Would Anup Marry Jasleen If He Was 35-Years-Old?

When asked if he would be marrying Jasleen if he had been, say 35 years old, he said, "Not at all. I wouldn't have married her. Her modern and glamorous dressing wouldn't have been appreciated in my family culture. Hum toh dhoti-kurta wale hain who sings devotional songs. How would Jasleen's avatar have been in sync with that?"

Anup On Jasleen’s Break-Up With Dr Abhinit

It has to be recalled that Jasleen was ready for marriage and Anup had played cupid between her and the Bhopal-based doctor Dr Abhinit Gupta. Unfortunately, the match didn't work and the couple broke-up. About the same, Anup said that it didn't work as their kundalis did not match.

Was Jasleen Heartbroken After Break-Up?

When asked if Jasleen was heartbroken as she was in love with the doctor, the veteran actor hinted that a certain amount of consolation was provided to Jasleen, and when he spoke to her on the phone, she was fine.

Anup Clarifies…

When asked would that situation have arisen if the Bhajan Singer had been a little more guarded and not tried to fix the match in question because Dr Gupta is fighting a messy divorce with his wife, he clarified that Jasleen was okay about that aspect of Dr Gupta.