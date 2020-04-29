Anup Jalota Wants Ranbir Kapoor To Play His Role & Kareena To Play His First Wife In His Biopic

Anup Jalota Wants Ranbir Kapoor To Play His Role

Anup was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I think Ranbir Kapoor, one of the finest actors of Bollywood, will fit perfectly in my biopic. I have seen his work in Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju, and he has brought Sanjay's character alive on screen effortlessly and very convincingly."

Four Heroines In His Biopic; Wants Jasleen To Play Her Own Role

He said that his biopic will need to have four heroines as he had three weddings, and was claimed to have a relationship with Jasleen Matharu. The singer said that Jasleen can play her own role in the biopic if the director wants to, and he can also be a part of his biopic.

Anup Wants Kareena To Play His First Wife In His Biopic

About casting actresses, he told the daily, "My relationship with my first wife Sonali Seth (now Sonali Rathod) lasted for eight years. I think Kareena Kapoor Khan can be cast for her role. Then, I lived with my third wife Medha Gujral for 20 years before she passed away due to a cardiac arrest in 2014. She was 40 when I met her and whenever I think about an actress portraying Medha, Neena Gupta's face comes in my mind. Medha's face was very similar to Neena's and hence, she fits the role perfectly."

Who Should Direct His Biopic?

Anup wants Satish Kaushik to direct his biopic as he was a close friend of Medha. He also feels that Shehkar Kapur can direct his biopic as he is an excellent director and was also married to Medha before.

Anup Has Reserved The Rights Of His Biopic!

Anup also added that he has reserved the rights of his biopic and if someone wants to make it then he is ready to give the rights. He further added that many books are written on him but now, some new chapters, which made his life even more interesting, needs to be added.