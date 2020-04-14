Anup Soni Rejected Balika Vadhu Thrice; Here's Why!

Colors TV decided to re-run popular show, Balika Vadhu that features Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee in the lead roles. The show, which revolved around the practise of child marriage in India, had impressed the audiences. Anup Soni, who played the role of Bhairon Dharamveer Singh, revealed lesser known fact about the show! The actor said that he had rejected the show thrice!

Anup was quoted by Koimoi as saying, "At that point of time one of shows C.I.D. The Special Bureau had just ended and I wanted to take a break. Also, Colors had not launched at that time so I was a little reluctant on taking up the show. I got a lot of calls from the production house and the writers but I rejected it 2-3 times as I was keen on taking a break. But as they say, what is destined to happen, will happen, so I happened to do the show and it went to become iconic."

Regarding the show's re-run, the actor said, "It's always a good feeling to watch your own shows on TV and your old self on screen. Balika Vadhu is a special show and it's a feeling of nostalgia to hear that the show will be coming back on TV again. I'm looking forward to watching it again."

Smita Bansal, Surekha Sikri, Sidharth Shukla, Pratyusha Banerjee, Toral Rasputra and Shashank Vyas were a part of the show.

Meanwhile, Avika shared the promos of the show on her Instagram account. She also shared a video in which she was seen singing the title track of the show.

Anup had posted a few throwback pictures from the show and shared the news with fans. The actor tweeted, "Balika Vadhu comes back @ColorsTV from today ,Monday to Friday at 6pm. Was lucky to be part of this iconic show...😊." - (sic)

