Anupamaa's Lead Actors Rupali Ganguly And Sudhanshu Pandey Open Up About Their Diwali Plans

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in the lead roles, has managed to impress the viewers. The Star Plus drama has quickly become one of the most successful and popular shows on Indian television. And now, on the occasion of Diwali, Rupali and Sudhanshu have opened up about how they plan on celebrating the festival of lights this year.

Rupali, who is an animal lover, called for a noiseless and environment-friendly celebration. The actress told Pinkvilla, "There are so many families around us who because of the lockdown and pandemic, they need assistance. I would request people to look around for them and as I have been advocating for years and years, I am totally against bursting crackers. Any kind of noise and air pollution, not only does it harm the animals, but it also ruins our environment. During the lockdown, we have seen how the environment has flourished, it was breathing."

She went on to add, "Diwali is a festival of light and happiness and not about noise and unnecessary show-off and wastage of money. I have seen people burst huge bombs and firecrackers, my father was ill for the longest time and would dread Diwali because of the noise. People are bothered by all this noise, what’s the point of such a noise full of Diwali?”

On the other hand, Sudhanshu Pandey reveals that like every year, his Diwali plans will be about staying indoors and spending quality time with the entire family. Sudhanshu shared, "Diwali plans are very simple. I am going to be staying home with family this Diwali. Our Diwali plans are mostly the same every year, we don’t go out of the house. We do our puja and then sit at home, have dinner and light up the house properly, and enjoy the ambience and the feel of Diwali. Enjoy watching some nice movie or something at home, spend time with family."

