Anupamaa Tops The TRP Chart: Rupali Ganguly Thanks Rajan Shahi For Giving Her A Dream Iconic Role

Rupali Ganguly Thanks Rajan Shahi For Giving Her A Dream Iconic Role

Sharing a picture snapped with the men who are behind the success of Anupamaa, Rajan Shahi and Romesh Kalra, Rupali wrote, "The men behind the the woman u all love , Anupamaa ❤️Thank u @rajan.shahi.543 for choosing me and for giving me the opportunity to depict this iconic dream role .... ur passion, love, obsession and vision for Anupamaa,inspires me to put in beyond my best ... you believed in me when perhaps I had forgotten myself as an actor... I hope I never let ur faith in me waver...ever ... ❤️🙏🏻 Thank u at @romeshkalra for guiding every actor so beautifully, so that transition into our characters is so effortless ❤️ u have pushed me beyond my limits, made me explore my potential, given me the freedom yet guided me with a firm hand thru every aspect of Anupamaa ... thank u for holding it together for me when the pressure gets tough I hope we achieve and walk together towards many milestones ❤️ Last but not the least , thank u for being the nicest humans ever ❤️ Your innate goodness and kind hearts brings about a beautiful divinity to our set and binds the entire unit together like a family ❤️ THU THU THU🙏🏻."

Rupali Writes...

Sharing yet another picture, Rupali wrote, "I m but a face ....the face that has so many minds behind ....The most important minds behind the scenes .... they are the soul of Anupamaa .... the man with the Midas touch - our producer and creator @rajan.shahi.543 ... our esteemed directors @romeshkalra , Sunand Sir and Rishi Sir , our phenomenal writer @bhavnawritervyas , the cutest and the creative with the classiest taste @ketswalawalkar and last but not the least @directorskutproduction Ka best discovery - the whiz kid @gulshanshah15. All of us together bring Anupamaa to life ❤️Thank u for the love and support 🙏🏻 Do keep the blessings coming 🙏🏻🙏🏻."

Rajan Shahi Writes...

Posting a picture snapped with Rajan, the actress wrote, " This pic is from #karwachauth this year .... this man deserves all the love and praises coming my way because without him I would be nothing❤️.... may there always be love and appreciation between husbands and their wives❤️ no makeup, no filter , a beautiful sky as the backdrop yet the frame shines with the love ❤️."

Rajan Shahi Organises Havan

Meanwhile, the producer of the show organized havan as the show topped the TRP chart. He also shared a few pictures and wrote, "ANUPAMAA SATYAMEV JAYATE TRUTH ONLY PREVAILS # THANKS ALMIGHTY FOR GIVING ME THE ANSWER # AND FOR BLESSING THE HARDWORK INTEGRITY OF TEAM ANUPAMAA# DKP SHAHI PRODUCTION PVT LTD."