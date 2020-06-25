Anusha Dandekar Thanks Shibani Dandekar And Farhan Akhtar For Caring For Her During Lockdown

VJ Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram handle to write a lovely note of thanks for her sister Shibani Dandekar and her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar. Anusha expressed her gratitude to the two of them for taking wonderful care of her during the lockdown, by bringing her snacks and constantly checking in on her.

Sharing pictures of the Dandekar sisters posing with Farhan, Anusha wrote, "Shibani, I cannot thank F (Farhan) and You enough for the last 3 months, every single day checking to see if I've eaten or I need anything, bringing me groceries every 3 days (yes grapes and Coke Zero count hehe) bringing me snacks just to cheer me up... checking to see if the babies needed food. Never letting me go out and always saying you will go instead, even for the smallest things."

She continued to express her heartfelt gratitude. "You turned from big sister to Muma. And in your own tough love way made sure I was only thinking ahead after finding out everything. You protected me and gave me love and strength beyond. I wasn't alone or stuck because of the two of you and I'm forever grateful to both of you for every single day... every single day! And also the many FaceTime calls, where you both gave me live performances, made my heart happy! Love you both from the bottom of my soul! Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou!," she wrote.

It was rumoured that Anusha had broken up with her long time boyfriend Karan Kundra. However, Karan had refuted the rumours and said that just because the two of them were living separately, did not mean that they had parted ways.

Thanking her other sister Apeksha, Anusha wrote, "Apeksha, Thank you for being my greatest listener and advisor and for letting me call and tell you everything I'm feeling at all times. (Shibani would call it Aaji time hehe) Thankyou for encouraging me to sing and sing my truth! And working with me and all your patience. You gave me so much confidence and you turned from little sister to the best life coach and vocal coach all in one! I love you from the bottom of my soul, Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou. #sistersforlife."

ALSO READ: Anusha Dandekar Slams Unnamed Person For Spreading News Of Her And Karan Kundra's Break-Up