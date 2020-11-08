Anushka Sen Replaced In Zee TV’s Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Actress Claims She Quit On Health Grounds

Anushka Sen who recently returned to the small screen with Zee TV’s Apna Time Bhi Aayega has bid farewell the show whilst citing ill health as the reason. The actress who portrayed the lead role of Rani Singh has been replaced by Megha Ray of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai fame.

Anushka was quoted by TellyBuzz as saying, “I am leaving the show because of health reasons. Already given my exit notice yesterday. Never been this low in the past 9 years of my acting career but thanks everyone for accepting me as Rani and showering so much love.” For the unversed, the 18-year-old was recently in news for having fainted on the sets of the show. She had even undergone the COVID test which luckily came out to be negative.

However, the makers of the show have a different story to tell. They claim that they had been contemplating to rope in a new actress to play the central part for quite some time.

Producer Ved Raj told TOI, “It’s not an easy decision for any producer to replace the lead actor after 18 episodes. We have literally been pushed to the wall and have had to make this change. Anushka had been throwing tantrums from the beginning. However, we were hoping that things would change for the better with time. Unfortunately, the situation only got worse. Anushka had an issue performing crucial scenes, which showed her doing household chores and always demanded a body double. She must have been worried about her social media image, given her following on Instagram.”

Apparently, the actress was so upset with the rumours of her replacement doing the rounds that she didn’t turn up on set for five days. The producer added, “We could have tolerated her tantrums, as long as it wasn’t hampering the show. However, not turning up for the shoot amounted to unprofessionalism and we decided to bring in a new actress for the part finally. Of course, it’s a huge risk that we are taking by replacing the heroine, but we had no choice or else the show would have suffered.”

