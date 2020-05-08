Archana Puran Singh Gets Accused Of Making Her Help Do All The Work, The Latter Clears The Air!

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, all film and TV shoots have come to a halt. As a result, most celebs are using this time to virtually connect with their fans on social media. In the same vein, Archana Puran Singh has been sharing hilarious and interesting conversations with her house help, Bhagrashree. The simple and fun posts have helped her followers to ward of lockdown blues whilst making Bhagrashree very popular on the internet. For the unversed, Bhagrashree has been living with Archana and family for almost three years.

However, Archana did come under the scrutiny of a few folks online who accused the actress of only making her maid work in the house. But now, The Kapil Sharma Show judge has replied to the accusations in an interesting manner whilst clarifying that the entire family does chip for the household chores.

She captioned the post and wrote, "Conversations with Bhagyshri...Before #lockdown2020 there was less time to indulge Bhagyashri in her favorite pastime... TALKING! But now with so much time on our hands she's going full throttle. Before her bedtime she makes it a point every night to come and chatter away merrily!"

In the video, Archana informs Bhagyashri she received birthday wishes from more than 2000 people and the latter is seen thanking everyone for the same. This is followed by Archana informing her that a few people think she is singlehandedly taking care of the house and does all the chores alone. But Bhagyashri clarifies in the video that the household tasks are shared equally among the family members. She then goes on to add that no one should jump to such conclusions and judge others on the basis of a few short videos. Check out the entire video conversation below:

