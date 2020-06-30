Archana Puran Singh & Parmeet Sethi Share Adorable Pictures On Their 28th Wedding Anniversary

The Kapil Sharma Show's special guest, Archana Puran Singh and husband Parmeet Sethi are celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary today (June 30). The actors shared adorable pictures and wished each other on this special day. Archana shared a picture snapped with Parmeet Sethi and wrote, "28 years. And I still ask you "how many years has it been"? And you complain "you never remember"!! Here's to not remembering but always celebrating our anniversary @iamparmeetsethi ❤."

Parmeet also shared a picture and wrote, "IT'S BEEN 28 YEARS SINCE I MARRIED THIS SEXY, BEAUTIFUL, MAD N CRAZY THING!! LOOKING FORWARD TO THE REST OF OUR JOURNEY TOGETHER!!!"

For the uninitiated, Archana and Parmeet, who is seven years younger to Archana, got married on June 30, 1992. Explaining what made him fall in love with Archana, Parmeet had told an entertainment portal, "For me, it was attraction at first sight. Archana bowled me over with her beauty and grace. It was Archana's truthful nature and complete transparency of thought that attracted me."

On the other hand, Archana had said, "It was his contradictory nature of being soft and rude at the same time that attracted me towards him. I remember the first time that I met him at a party, I was reading a magazine and he just pulled it from my hand for showing it to someone else without even an 'excuse me', which for me was really crude. But, he instantly turned with a 'sorry,' leaving me intrigued at the same time." Post the party, the duo started dating.

Apparently, the couple was in a live-in relationship for four years before getting hitched. The couple is blessed with two sons- Aaryamann and Ayushmaan.

