Are Chahatt Khanna & Mika Singh Dating? Here’s What Chahatt Has To Say About #QurantineLove Pics!

Are Chahatt Khanna & Mika Singh Dating?

Many might wonder if the couple is 'really' dating! Well, the answer is no! The actress is shooting for a song, which is titled Quarantine Love and the duo is just promoting the song.

Chahatt Rubbishes Dating Rumours

In an interview with Bollywood Spy, Chahatt rubbished the rumours and revealed as to how she has been laughing about it. She was quoted by HT as saying, "Logon ne mera dimaag kha liya hai (People are eating my head), literally. People are like, ‘Do not date him! Humara dil tod diya (You broke our heart)!'"

The Actress Says…

The actress further added that a few fans thought that she looked good with Mika. She said, "Today only, I was having a laugh with my friends about this."

Quarantine Love

Apparently, the single ‘Quarantine Love' will be out soon. Regarding the song, the actress said that they shot the song at home (only). As they were neighbours, she hopped into his house and they shot the song on the phone. She added, "People don't know I am promoting the song. They think we are dating. That's what the whole promotion plan was, to do something that creates a question in everyone's minds"

‘Mika Is A Good Person’

Chahatt also revealed that many of them unfollowed her thinking she is in a relationship with Mika. She said that Mika is a good person and wondered why people have problems with him. She also added that the shoot was for two days and they had good fun while filming it.

Mika & Chahatt’s Quarantine Love

Mika had earlier shared a video of pani puri that Chahatt prepared and he was seen kissing her hand. Chahatt recently shared a picture and captioned it, "Partner In Crime" while Mika thanked her for the delicious food.