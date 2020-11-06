Are Shaheer Sheikh And Ruchikaa Kapoor Getting Married In December?

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the popular TV actors, who enjoys massive fan following on social media. The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor has been hitting the headlines since a while now, especially for personal reasons. Of late, there have been speculations that the actor is dating Ruchikaa Kapoor, who is the Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd. After Shaheer shared pictures with Ruchikaa, it only added fuel to the fire. Now, it is being said that the duo is all set to tie the knot soon!

According to Tellychakkar report, Shaheer and Ruchika might tie the knot in December. Neither Shaheer nor Ruchikaa have confirmed their relationship.

For the uninitiated, Shaheer had shared a picture of Ruchikaa and captioned it as 'My Girl'. Post this, many of them, who failed to find picture of Ruchikaa, photoshopped the duo's pictures to see them in a single frame. But the actor recently gave a perfect reply to the rumour mongers by sharing a picture snapped with Ruchikaa. He captioned the picture as, "Here you go... after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time. #ikigai #madMe #girlwiththecurls."

Meanwhile, Ruchikaa and Shaheer met each other on several occasions. Shaheer has been a part of many Ekta Kapoor shows and also her parties, which is when the actor met Ruchikaa. He was also spotted with Ruchikaa on the sets of Judgementall Hai Kya.

Also Read: Shaheer Sheikh Has Perfect Reply For Gossip Mongers; Shares Pic With Rumoured GF Ruchikaa Kapoor