Arhaan Khan Says His Phone Was Secured With Rashami Desai’s Thumbprint Because She Was Insecure

Rashami & Arhaan Were In Live-In Relationship!

In an interview to TOI, Arhaan said, "She mentioned that we were in a live-in relationship. So, why was she quiet when the discussion about her house keys came up on ‘Bigg Boss'? Why didn't she announce that we were living together? I was accused of taking advantage of her, even my family was dragged into the controversy."

Arhaan Was Silent As He Didn’t Want To Wash Dirty Linen In Public

He also clarified that his family never stayed at Rashami's house as they were against his relationship with her. The actor added that he was silent about the topic as he didn't want to wash dirty linen in public. He further added that for Rashami, it could be a way to be in the limelight as she announced the break-up to the media instead of being mature and telling it to him first.

‘My Phone Was Secured By Her Thumbprint Because She Was Insecure’

It has to be recalled that Rashami had said during the live chat that Arhaan's mobile was secured by her fingerprints, as it was given to him by her. Now, Arhaan clarified, "She has never gifted me a phone. My mobile phone was secured by her thumb impression because of her past insecurities. Unka doubt karne ka aur possessive nature ki wajah se unhone mera phone apne thumbprint se secure kiya tha so that she could check it any time. Having said that, I had no issues with it."

‘These Are Baseless Allegations’

He added that Rashami blew the cheques issue out of proportion. He further told the leading daily that these are baseless allegations, either to malign and defame him ya khud ko Sati Savitri bataane ke liye! He further said that Rashami is playing the woman card to gain everyone's sympathy, and this is what she did even inside the house. The actor added that he has all the proof to show that all her claims are baseless and false.