Arhaan Khan’s Rumoured Ex-Girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa Arrested In A Sex Racket Case

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan’s rumored ex-girlfriend, actress Amrita Dhanoa and Richa Singh have been arrested by the Mumbai police in a sex racket case. The police busted the actress duo in a raid at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai.

A source close to the development stated, “The police have booked both the actresses under sections 370 (3), 34 of Indian Penal Code and sections 4,5 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act. Two escorts were also rescued and it was found out that they were coordinating with Amrita and Richa, who were in the vicinity of the hotel. When Amrita came to know about the raid, she tried to flee from the scene but the police nabbed her in time.”

Amrita is reportedly accusing Arhaan of doing this. The actress told SpotboyE, “I have been framed. This raid was planted by somebody and I know it is Arhaan who is getting all this done.”

For the uninitiated, Amrita had previously accused Arhaan Khan of fraud. She had opened up about her in a live-in relationship with Arhaan and had also stated that his real name is Mazhar Khan. Amrita had stated, “I have an agreement document which will prove that we were living together in the same flat. Plus, I have pictures of Arhaan and I together. Still, he wouldn’t know me? Let’s see how he denies it then. I had seen that interview wherein he said he doesn’t know me, which is why I went ballistic in talking about him.”

The major crackdown by the police took place in Goregaon East that was led by the zonal Deputy commissioner of Police (DCP) D Swamy. He reportedly conducted the raid after receiving a tip-off informing about a sex racket operation at the hotel.

