      Arhaan Was Deleting All Negative Comments About Him From Rashami's Social Media Accounts!

      It has to be recalled that Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai were in relationship before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan shocked Rashami by revealing that Arhaan was already marriage and has a child. It is also being said that Arhaan has been taking advantages of Rashami's name, fame and property. Recently, there were reports that Rashami's society members have sent a legal notice to Arhaan for staying illegally inside the house during her absence.

      However, Arhaan has clarified in his recent statement that he hasn't received any notice. He was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "It is not at all true. Who is spreading such rumours?" On the other hand, there are reports that Arhaan, who had access to Rashami's social media accounts, had been deleting all negative comments.

      As per a Spotboye report, Arhaan has lost access to Rashami's social media accounts as the actress' team changed the accounts' passwords as soon as they noticed it. A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "Rashami's team noticed that all the comments from fans bashing Arhaan were disappearing from her timeline. Of course, Arhaan was deleting them. And that's why they decided to change her accounts' passwords."

      For the uninitiated, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had hinted that Arhaan was taking advantage of Rashami's name, fame and money, when she re-entered the house during connection week. Also, when Himanshi Khurana wanted to clarify a few things just because Arhaan wanted, Rashami was quite annoyed with it and had said that she is done with it! In the press conference that happened recently in the Bigg Boss, Rashami cleared that she wants to end her relationship with Arhaan.

      Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 17:21 [IST]
