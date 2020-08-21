Arjun Bijlani Injured While Holidaying In Goa With Family; Doctor Advised 6 Weeks Rest

Arjun Bijlani, who was holidaying with his family in Goa, has apparently met with a small accident. The Naagin actor hurt his leg and suffered a ligament tear. He had also shared a picture on his Instagram stories to show the condition of his leg which suffered a ligament tear.

Talking about the incident, the actor told ETimes TV that his vacation is almost over but ended the trip with a ligament tear. He even got treated for the same by an orthopaedic doctor, who advised him to rest for six weeks!

Arjun was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "My vacation is almost over and I tore a ligament. I just got treatment from an orthopaedic doctor and I have been advised to be on rest for six weeks."

He further added, "My leg is in a very bad condition right now. It happened yesterday (August 18). I slipped and my leg got stuck between two rocks. It's very slippery on the beaches during the rainy season. There's a lot of moss. I will be back in a day or two."

Arjun, who is usually busy with many projects, took some time off to spend with his family. He had also been sharing picture and videos from the vacation on social media.

Sharing a couple of pictures snapped with his wife Neha Swami, the actor wrote, "The trip I will remember #goa #goadiaries #2020."

Recently, the actor shared a picture of his injury on his Twitter account and thanked fans for their wishes. He wrote, "Hey guys thank you for all your wishes . Means a lot to me . 🙏"

Also Read: Naagin Fame Arjun Bijlani On COVID-19 Crisis: Our Minds Need Freedom From The Fear Of The Virus

Also Read: Mahesh Shetty Welcomes SC's Decision For CBI Probe In Sushant's Case; Says 'Let The Truth Prevail'