      Arjun Bijlani And Neha Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary At Home In Style (PICS)

      The Coronavirus outbreak and lockdown has changed everybody's lifestyle. People are not able to go out and celebrated their special occasion, but they manage to celebrate it at home with their loved ones. The celebrities are no different. On May 20, 2020, Arjun Bijlani and Neha celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary at home in style!

      Arjun Bijlani And Neha Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary At Home In Style

      Arjun and Neha shared the beautiful pictures from the celebration. In the picture, a portion of their house was decked up with lights, plants and pictures to give it a restaurant feel. The couple celebrated their anniversary with their son Ayaan.

      Arjun Bijlani And Neha Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary At Home In Style

      In the videos and pictures shared by Arjun and Neha, delicious anniversary cake on the table which had letters A and N written on it. At the celebration, Arjun looked dapper in white shirt and black trousers, while Neha looked simple yet gorgeous in an all-black outfit. Their son also looked super cute in a black t-shirt and pant. In his post, Arjun thanked friends and fans for their wishes.

      View this post on Instagram

      A Happy anniversary should always have a happy life .. ❤️ Neha swami ab toh saath mein pandemic bhi dekh liya . I here by give u all awards for all these years 🤪 .thank you everyone for all your wishes and a special thank u to all my friends who sent me so many cakes . Return gift : THE SAME CAKE 😂. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️

      A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on May 20, 2020 at 9:59am PDT

      Sharing the pictures, Arjun wrote, "A Happy anniversary should always have a happy life .. ❤️ Neha swami ab toh saath mein pandemic bhi dekh liya . I here by give u all awards for all these years 🤪 .thank you everyone for all your wishes and a special thank u to all my friends who sent me so many cakes . Return gift : THE SAME CAKE 😂. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️."

      View this post on Instagram

      Happy happy .. thank you so much love @arjunbijlani thank you ayaan.. love you boozee.. missed all my relatives and friends.. Happy Anniversary to us.. #blessed #smile #happiness #happylife #mystrength #love #foreverlove #togetherforever #7thyear

      A post shared by Neha❤️Ayaan (@nehaswami) on May 20, 2020 at 11:11am PDT

      Neha also shared a few pictures from the celebration and wrote, "Happy happy .. thank you so much love @arjunbijlani thank you ayaan.. love you boozee.. missed all my relatives and friends.. Happy Anniversary to us.. #blessed #smile #happiness #happylife #mystrength #love #foreverlove #togetherforever #7thyear."

