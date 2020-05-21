Arjun Bijlani And Neha Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary At Home In Style (PICS)

The Coronavirus outbreak and lockdown has changed everybody's lifestyle. People are not able to go out and celebrated their special occasion, but they manage to celebrate it at home with their loved ones. The celebrities are no different. On May 20, 2020, Arjun Bijlani and Neha celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary at home in style!

Arjun and Neha shared the beautiful pictures from the celebration. In the picture, a portion of their house was decked up with lights, plants and pictures to give it a restaurant feel. The couple celebrated their anniversary with their son Ayaan.

In the videos and pictures shared by Arjun and Neha, delicious anniversary cake on the table which had letters A and N written on it. At the celebration, Arjun looked dapper in white shirt and black trousers, while Neha looked simple yet gorgeous in an all-black outfit. Their son also looked super cute in a black t-shirt and pant. In his post, Arjun thanked friends and fans for their wishes.

Sharing the pictures, Arjun wrote, "A Happy anniversary should always have a happy life .. ❤️ Neha swami ab toh saath mein pandemic bhi dekh liya . I here by give u all awards for all these years 🤪 .thank you everyone for all your wishes and a special thank u to all my friends who sent me so many cakes . Return gift : THE SAME CAKE 😂. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️."

Neha also shared a few pictures from the celebration and wrote, "Happy happy .. thank you so much love @arjunbijlani thank you ayaan.. love you boozee.. missed all my relatives and friends.. Happy Anniversary to us.. #blessed #smile #happiness #happylife #mystrength #love #foreverlove #togetherforever #7thyear."

Also Read: Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit To Judge; Makers To Select Contestants Through Virtual Auditions