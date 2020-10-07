Arjun Bijlani's Son Ayaan Tests COVID-19 Positive; Actor Asks People Not To Take Virus Lightly

A few days ago, Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami tested positive for Coronavirus. Post this, the actor and their Ayaan got themselves tested and their results were negative. But now, Arjun revealed that the result of the second test, which was detailed PCR test of six-year-old son Ayaan, has come out positive, while Arjun's result was negative. He took to social media to reveal that his wife and son are under quarantine and also asked people not to take the virus lightly and be cautious.

Arjun shared a picture snapped with Ayaan and wrote, "The moment that I dreaded the most has unfortunately come true. My boy, Ayaan, has also tested positive for the Coronavirus."

He further wrote, "Though the rapid test had come negative, the detailed PCR test came positive. He is in quarantine with my wife, Neha, who is also fighting the virus. Both my tests have come negative, and I wish it stays the same so that I can take care of my family, even if it is from a distance."

He told TOI that the best thing now is not to have a panic attack or suffer from anxiety. Asking people to stay safe and requesting fans to keep them in prayers, the actor wrote, "At this moment, all I can say is, please be safe. You never know how and when you might contract the virus. The outside world seems to be very alluring right now, but its best to stay indoors. The virus shows different symptoms on different people, so please don't take it lightly. Please keep us in your prayers and thoughts. Stay safe and I wish that this virus never reaches your home."

We wish Arjun's wife and son a speedy recovery.

Also Read: Naagin Actor Arjun Bijlani's Wife Neha Swami Tests Positive For Coronavirus