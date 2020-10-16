Arjun Bijlani's Wife Neha Swami & Naagin 5's Sharad Malhotra Test Negative For COVID-19

Recently, a few actors, who tested positive for COVID-19, revealed that they have tested negative for the virus and are back to work. Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actress Himani Shivpuri, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor Rrahul Sudhir and Excuse Me Madam actor Rajesh Kumar were back on sets after being tested negative for the virus. A few days ago, Arjun Bijlani, who revealed that his wife Neha Swami and son Ayaan have tested positive for COVID-19, recently took to his Instagram account and revealed that his wife has tested negative for COVID-19.

Arjun shared a few adorable pictures snapped with his wife and captioned, "Good news .. Neha has tested negative today for Covid-19. Thank you for all the support and prayers .. The last few days have been challenging but I'm glad it's over . Please everybody be safe and wear a mask when and where it's necessary . I wana thank all my friends and family for being there for us and checking on us through this period. Lots of love to all . Be safe and if u ever get it be strong ... on that note I'm sleeping well today . Good night ❤️❤️."

Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra, who had also tested positive for COVID-19, took to social media and revealed that he has tested negative for the virus. The actor shared a picture and wrote, "NEGATIVE" never sounded so sweet 😊A biiiiiiig thankyou to my immediate family, special mention to my wife @ripci.bhatia for her unconditional love & support, @anant_patwa, friends, @balajitelefilmslimited Production, colleague's, Fans( who've also become family) @my_bmc, Dr MkNigam, Mr Riaz, @suburban_diagnostics, home staff & all my loved one's who prayed for me day/night to recover quicker & get #virusfree Thankyou #Covid19 for without this isolation i wouldn't have discovered a whole new me & an ocean of people who love me to bits 🙏🖤."

A few days ago, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Priyanka Kalantri's husband Vikaas Kalantri also revealed on his Instagram handle that he and wife have tested negative for Coronavirus.

