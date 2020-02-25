Arti's Mom Was Upset After She Spoke About Rape Attempt On Her; Reveals She Didn't Eat For 3 Days

In one of the episodes, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh had had opened up about an incident of a rape attempt on her. She had revealed that she jumped from the first floor to save herself when her house help tried to rape her. Post her ordeal, her brother and comedian Krushna Abhishek had said in an interview that Arti did not face any rape attempt and she might have said such things in a flow. Arti has now clarified about Krushna's statement. The actress also revealed that her mother was upset after she spoke about the horrific incident on the show.

Arti was quoted by HT as saying, "Everyone was very worried. My mom didn't eat for three days and was on phone calls with everyone. She even asked Krushna to get me out of the house as he knows people in the channel. But he said it would mean Arti backing out and it would defeat her in the game."

The actress further revealed that her mother was extremely upset and said that she could have shared the incident in fewer words and not gone into details. She said that her brother was taken aback when she told him word to word about it.

Arti was quoted by HT as saying, "My brother and my mother are upset because I am yet to get married. He did not say it didn't happen, he said that I said a bit too much in flow. He was of the view that I should have spoken only three lines, what was the need for 10 lines. This is a normal reaction of a brother. Do you know how upset my mother was that why did I talk about it when it was over! I told my mom, 'we also have a responsibility towards the society, there are many kids who do not find the courage to talk about it'."

Also Read: Vishal Aditya Singh Claims Bigg Boss 13 House Was Haunted; Says Sid & Asim Felt Paranormal Activity!

Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Shakti Out Of TRP Race; Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Replaces Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka