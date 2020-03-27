Arun Govil On Ramayan’s Re-Telecast: ‘I Feel That The Show Has Been Blessed By God Himself’

The entire nation is currently under a 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the world. As a result, the national broadcaster Prasar Bharati has officially confirmed the re-telecast of its iconic show Ramayan on popular demand. The news of Ramayan’s return on the small screen has met an immensely positive response from netizens.

And now, the show’s lead actor Arun Govil has expressed his excitement. He told TOI, “Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan connected with the audience then and will continue to do so, even now. I feel that the show has been blessed by God himself; otherwise, why would it get revived after so many years? It is important for people to connect with the Almighty and seek divine intervention in these difficult times. If the show helps people seek God and follow His teachings, it is good.”

Arun went on to add, “Since it’s a family show, the entire family can watch it together. This will help people spend time in a positive way, not obsessing over negative thoughts, and connecting with the deeper meaning of the teachings of Ramayan.”

The show’s leading lady, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala too shared her reaction to the news. “My phone has not stopped ringing since the news was announced. The re-run will help people not just in bigger cities, but even in villages, to connect with the show again. This time around, even the newer generation will get to watch it”, she said.

Ramanand Sagar’s mega-series will air one episode in the morning (9 am to 10 am) and one episode in the evening (9 pm to 10 pm), every day on DD National from March 28 onwards.

