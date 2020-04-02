As 'Mahabharat' Returns To TV, Lord Krishna AKA Nitish Bharadwaj, Joins Instagram

DD National aka Doordarshan has began re-running some of its classic from the '80s and '90s during the COVID-19 to keep people engaged. Among the shows, recently BR Chopra's Mahabharat began running on the channel and Lord Krishna who was played by Nitish Bharadwaj has decided to spread his online presence, across social media platforms like Instagram.

Bharadwaj had uploaded a video on Facebook regarding the re-telecast of Mahabharat on Doordarshan, and had said that he was overwhelmed with the response. He also added that the response has given him the strength to start use other platforms to interact with people more.

"You all have now become my online family. Two days ago I had posted a video about Mahabharat which was viewed by 35 lakh people and reached more than one crore people. This is a miracle, it isn't my power, it is the blessing of god and your love.

"This has encouraged me to start my YouTube channel, Instagram account and Twitter handle, which I have begun from today," he added. Since then he has also uploaded similar videos on both Twitter as well as Instagram. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitish Bharadwaj (@nitishbharadwaj.krishna) on Apr 1, 2020 at 3:55am PDT

Nitish Bharadwaj had gained immense popularity after playing Lord Krishna on the mythological series. He in the video said he still feels amused that people used to refer to him as God. Talking about it he said, "People were writing that I am Krishna, but no, I am a simple mortal man... If I have said something nice, then the credit goes to the scriptures, my parents and teachers. All of the shortcomings are just mine," he added.

Apart from mythological shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat, other Doordarshan shows like Mukesh Khanna's Shaktimaan, Byomkesh Bakshi, Shah Rukh Khan's Circus, Shriman Shrimati and Chanakya have also made a well-appreciated comeback.

