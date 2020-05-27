Asha Negi Opens Up About Going Through Depression After Facing A Series Of Professional Failures

Asha Negi is currently basking in the success of the second season of her web-series, Baarish 2 co-starring Sharman Joshi. However, this wasn’t the case a few years ago for the Pavitra Rishta alum. The actress in a recent chat with Pinkvilla has revealed that she suffered from depression after the failure of her two TV shows.

Asha revealed, "Emotions did ride high when the two shows didn't work. When the first show did not work, I was like 'it is okay, maybe I have had a good career in the past, so one not working is okay.' But then the next also did not work and I was really disheartened. I was so demotivated. I thought it is over for me. I was very depressed at that time. I had also put on weight because I was eating so much because of depression. It did hamper my mental peace and confidence."

She went on to add, "I let it happen and went through that feeling. With time, I healed and realized that I am an actor and here to perform and it is okay if my projects did not work, but I can be a little selective with my projects. I won't pick up any project for the heck of it. That's why I took a long break because nothing good was offered to me. I am glad it happened. You know, when I had to come to Mumbai, I got projects back to back without much struggle despite my inexperience. I did not see struggle then, so, I feel this is when I struggled. I collected myself then, and with time, I evolved as an actor and person."

The 30-year-old also opened up about her first on-screen kiss in Baarish 2. "In season 2 we have liplock and kisses which in ways was challenging for me because this was the first time I would be doing a kissing scene onscreen. So, there is this one scene where I am really angry with Sharman's character and I am ranting and he suddenly holds me and kisses me. That was very difficult to do and I was very nervous about it. To get that emotion out, it had a lot to do," she said.

