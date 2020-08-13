Asha Negi Reveals 'Real Struggle' After Pavitra Rishta; Says Low Phase Impacted Her Mental Health

Asha Wanted To Films Or Ads & Not TV!

Asha was quoted by HT as saying, "When I had come to Mumbai to be an actor, I would say I was very overconfident, although at that time, I felt I was confident. I did not have any acting experience as such, but I thought I would only do films or ads, I would not do television. When I started struggling and going for auditions, I realised that it's not that easy. Even if I am getting a cameo in a television show, I should do it because that is how it is. There is no godfather who will get me a huge Bollywood film."

Asha’s ‘Real Struggle’ Started After Pavitra Rishta

She further said that she started with a cameo and got her big break, which was Pavitra Rishta. Post this, she did a couple of reality shows and then it was a struggle for her as she was not getting anything which she had expected.

The Actress Says…

Talking about the low phase in her career, the actress said, "It was very difficult and when I was talking about the real struggle, this is what I meant. In my head, I was this television star, who will probably get more projects very easily. I thought I would have to decide which one is the best among them. I was getting options but I was not getting projects which I had expected to get post Pavitra Rishta. I had to make a couple of compromises when it came to picking a project. I did that and now I feel that it was a mistake."

Actress Talk About Low Phase Which Impacted her Mental Health

She added, "I picked projects which were already ongoing shows and I had to replace people in them. I feel that maybe I could have avoided that. But it's okay, I have learned through those mistakes and it's completely fine. I don't regret it. Those two shows didn't work, and that was a very low phase. It really impacted my mental health and I thought that maybe it is over for me and maybe this is it. This is when people vanish from their acting career and you forget about them."

Asha Is Glad That She Took Time To Improve Her Skills

But Asha is glad that she took that time (when she didn't have work) to improve her skills and work on her art. She revealed that she did a couple of workshops and worked on herself as a person and added that a lot of introspection happened.

The Pavitra Rishta actress was recently seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Baarish and will be seen in Zee5 series Abhay 2 in which she will be playing a journalist. The show will be released on August 14, 2020.