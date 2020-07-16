Ashi Singh On Replacing Avneet Kaur In Aladdin: It Is Very Difficult As Fans Don't Accept You Easily

Avneet Kaur, who played the role of Sultana Yasmine in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga recently decided to quit the show because of the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. The actress has since been replaced by Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai's Ashi Singh. Ashi, in a recent interview with SpotBoyE, opened up about her initial reluctance to step into Avneet’s shoes.

She confessed, “Initially, I was apprehensive on taking up the show because I knew that fans love seeing Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur's Jodi. And I had to step in her shoes. It is very difficult to break someone's image and fans don't accept you easily. So I knew there will be comparisons and when I said yes to the offer I got mentally prepared for it. People are comparing me with Avneet but all I have to say is my personality is different from her and I am trying my best to make my own space.”

On being quizzed about her experience shooting with co-star Siddharth Nigam, Ashi replied, “It's really good. I remember on my very first day I had to shoot for a lot of action sequence which made me really nervous. I was feeling under-confident. Because here my struggle is just not to make myself register but to do things as per the set level by the previous actor. Siddharth is really good at doing action scenes and I have never done such thing onscreen before so it was difficult for me. But he really helped me with sword fight and everything.”

