Ashiesh Roy Is Trying To Reach Salman Khan As His Final Hope For Monetary Help Amid Hospitalisation

Ashiesh Roy, who was seen in popular shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, has been admitted to a city hospital for dialysis on May 14, 2020. The actor had revealed on social media that he is in ICU, and requested financial aid from his friends for the treatment.

And now, Ashiesh has updated SpotBoyE about his condition whilst revealing that he hasn’t received any substantial aid through social media and therefore, is now trying to reach Salman Khan and his foundation as his final hope.

Ashiesh said, "My dialysis is still going on but there is no major improvement in my health. There is still a lot of water retention in my body. I don't know for how long I have to be here but the hospital bill is rising rapidly with each passing day."

He went on to add, "In spite of sharing my bank details on social media, no major help has come my way. My friend Sooraj Thapar is also trying his best to do the arrangements but unfortunately due to the lockdown, he is restricted too. Now, the only hope I have is with Salman Khan. I am trying to reach out to him or his foundation, Being Human, through Sooraj as he has worked with Salman."

For the unversed, the 55-year-old actor had previously divulged that he had Rs 2 lakh, which he has given to the hospital, and that because of the pandemic, he is kept in a special ward which is costly. He also added that his dialysis goes on for four hours and his medicines and injections are expensive.

