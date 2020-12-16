Ashish Chanchlani Enters 'Sasta BiigBosss' As Promised; Fans Can't Stop Laughing At His Bigg Boss Parody

Ashish’s 'Sasta BiigBosss'

The YouTuber shared the video of his ‘Sasta BiigBosss' and captioned it as, "Maine aap sab ko kal announce kiya tha ki i am coming to Biig Bosss. To yeh raha mera promise 😂😂#AshishChanchlani #SastaBiigBossa #AshishInBiigBosss."

The YouTuber Tweets…

He further wrote, "LETS TREND #SastaBiigBosss guys❤️❤️🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 Aaj pure india ko dikhate sasta biig boss😂😂😂," "Tuada bigg boss bigg boss sadda bigg boss sasta? #SastaBiigBosss" and "Abhi thoda masti kar hi sakta hu tum logo ke saath😂😂 apne hi toh ho #SastaBiigBosss." Seeing people's reactions to his tweet about his Bigg Boss entry, he tweeted, "Just one thing to say when i saw all your reactions yesterday after i tweeted that I cant even tell you how proud i felt when you all told me not to go😂😂😂#Acvians #SastaBiigBosss."

What’s In 'Sasta BiigBosss'?

In the video, he and a few other boys are seen sleeping in an empty house, while ‘Biig Bosss' wakes them up in a hilarious way by announcing the time and playing song just like the original one. Ashish and other boys can also be seen mimicking how the housemates in the real Bigg Boss house provoke each other and get into a fight. The video is indeed hilarious and a must-watch! Below are a few comments of the viewers who watched the video!

Fans Can't Stop Laughing At His Bigg Boss Parody

Faisal: arey yaar😂😂😂 i was just laughing and laughing for 20mins straight hats-off man!! ⁦@ashchanchlani⁩ #SastaBiigBosss.

@435_mr: This so much funny 😂😂😂I really enjoyed so much And still I'm laughing #sastaBiggBosss.

Fans Feel Ashish’s Biig Bosss Is More Interesting Than Bigg Boss

@KaninikaSharma: kal to jhatka hi de Diya tha Yaar🤣

IAM GAZI: When you realize this video is more interesting then whole bigg boss😂

Why The YouTuber Rejected Bigg Boss Offer?

Meanwhile, way back in 2017, Ashish had revealed that he was approached for Bigg Boss 11, but he had rejected saying that he can't survive in the Bigg Boss house.

He had told an entertainment portal, "I'm a bit of a bossy person and I also tend to get home sick. More than popularity, peace and space is important."