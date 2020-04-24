Ashnoor Kaur Bids Final Adieu To Patiala Babes With A Heartfelt Note, Thanks Fans For The Love

Ashnoor Kaur starrer Patiala Babes was one of the popular shows on Sony TV. The channel's decision of ending the show abruptly due to the lockdown has not only shocked the fans but has also disappointed them. And now, the actress has shared an emotional note coupled with a video montage, chronicling her journey on the show whilst thanking all the fans for their love and support.

Ashnoor titled the post as 'Final goodbye to #PatialaBabes’ and wrote: “Well I am still not able to sink in the fact that it’s over! A show that is sooo close to my heart, my character 'Mini’ that I truly lived and breathed on! My amazing team, that I had been working with since 1.5 year, that became my extended family. It aches my heart to bid a bye, goodbyes are tough, very tough.. But we don’t have control over certain things, like this corona lockdown, due to which we had to shutdown our show... Nevertheless, always thankful for this beautiful journey, and an amazing experience, where I got to learn and grow so much!!”

The 15-yer-old followed this by individually thanking all her colleagues and friends who made her Patiala Babes journey a special one. She then added, “Thank you @sonytvofficial for giving us the platform, and connecting our show with the audience! And last, but not the least, our lovely fans, #PBians #MiNeilians and #Ashnoorians ur love and support means the world!! Muahhh😘 At the end, I would just wanna say even tho the show has ended, but it will live forever in my heart!! Let’s be happy now, that this beautiful journey happened, and stay positive, spread love” (sic). Check out the entire note and video below:

