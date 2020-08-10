Asim-Himanshi's Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam Or Paras-Mahira's Ring, Which Song You Loved The Most?

AsiManshi & PaHira’s Music Video Are Out!

AsiManshi's song is a love ballad and the cute pair will impress you with their amazing chemistry. The song is already trending on Twitter. On the other hand, Pahira's song is a friendship song, which will remind you of Bigg Boss 13 days- their knok-jhok and dialogues. Both songs are good in their own way. Take a look at what the audiences have to say about these two songs!

Paras-Mahira Song: @Don & Saprasngvyakhya

@Don_4all: Awesomely cute video 🙌 #Ring.

Saprasngvyakhya: It's cute #Pahira looking good together like always 😘 Enjoyed the cute moments of #RingWithPahira.

@Monster1100002 & Tina

@Monster1100002: Awesome song hai yr. #Ring ❤. All the best #Pahira.

Tina Kapoor: As always superb chemistry.

PebblesSmiles

"New #PaHira Song Ring 💍 is Just Too Cute!💕It's is a Very Sweet Melody with Fun PaHira Moments!Please Watch it, It Deserves all the Love #ParasChhabra & #MahiraSharma have Such an An Adorable Chemistry💜Last Bit of the Song, you Can't Help Gushing Over!"

Asim-Himanshi’s Song: @realasimananshi

"Nothing to say much just PERFECT. Everything about song is too good music lyrics #ArijitSingh's voice & #AsiManshi performance. It's out watch it now. Congratulations to whole team. @realhimanshi @imrealasim @AmaalMallik #DilKoMaineDiKasam."

Auvi

"Asim literally killed it & his acting was on the point 🎯 ! Can't wait to see him in Bollywood #DilKoMaineDiKasam."

@Its_Baby_Doll1

"Honest review on the song #DilKoMaineDiKasam 🔥 👉 #AsimRiaz acting on point 👉 #ArijitSingh voice 🔥🔥 👉 Music is just so smoothing by #AmaalMallik 👉 #AsimRiaz and #HimanshiKhurana chemistry is just wow..😍✌ 👉Choreography and scenery 🔥 All in all blockbuster 🔥✌."

Swagatika Nayak

"#DilKoMaineDiKasam is an amazing song. Asim and himanshi both have done so well. And Asim's expression was perfect at every instant. And the soothing voice of arijit singh has made the whole song a masterpiece. Loads of love to @imrealasim."