BIG Treat For Bigg Boss Fans! Asim-Himanshi & Paras-Mahira's Music Video Posters Revealed

Bigg Boss 13 is over but the contestants are still making a lot of buzz. Post the controversial reality show, the contestants have gotten busy with their new projects. Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill bagged Colors' Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Recently, we saw Asim Riaz shooting with Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez. Now, the Bigg Boss 13's runner-up has revealed a poster of another music video that features Himanshi Khurana.

Not just Asim, we had also reported about Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's music video. Now, the duo has released their poster as well! All in all, its triple treat for Bigg Boss fans!

Asim Riaz shared a poster that featured him and Himanshi Khurana, and captioned it as, "Something really special coming out on @desimusicfactory with @iamhimanshikhurana @nehakakkar @anshul300 on 18th March 2020 ❤️." - (sic) As per the poster, Neha Kakkar will be singing the song which will release on March 18, 2020.

Paras and Mahira revealed the poster of their music video titled 'Baarish'. Neha Kakkar and Nikhil D'Souza will be crooning the song. The actor shared the poster and wrote, "A day without you is like a year without rain #Baarish by @sonukakkarofficial and ft. Me and @officialmahirasharma out soon on @desimusicfactory ! ♥️ @anshul300 @tonykakkar @dhruwal.patel." - (sic) The release date of the song is not yet revealed. All we know is that it is a romantic track.

Apart from the music video (Mere Angne Mein) with Jacqueline, which is a Holi treat for fans, Asim will also be collaborating with Punjabi rapper Bohemia; the details about the same is yet to be revealed.

We are sure that AsiManshi and PaHira fans will be extremely happy with the music videos.

So, which music video are you looking forward to? Share your views in the comment box!

Also Read: Asim Riaz & Jacqueline Fernandez Look Super Cute Together; It's Holi Treat For Their Fans! (PICS)