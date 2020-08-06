Shocking! Asim Riaz Attacked While Cycling; Sustains Wounds; Says He Won't Give Up!

Asim Narrates The Horrific Incident

Asim shared a few videos on his Instagram story and revealed that while he was out cycling, a few guys on a bike hit him from behind. He showed the wounds and bruises on his arms, knees and thighs.

Asim Laughs At Attackers

He laughed at the attackers, called them cowards and said that they don't have guts to attack him from front. He further added that everything is cool and he won't give up.

Fans Wish Asim Speedy Recovery!

The video was also shared by his fan clubs. His fans were left enraged and lashed out at the attackers. They even wished for Asim's speedy recovery.

A Fan Writes...

"He's literally bleeding & after looking at all the bruised parts i can say it's fuckin aching but our boy #AsimRiaz is laughing, we know how damn strong he is..@imrealasim our prayers are always with you. LOVE YOU CHAMP🌟 STAY STRONG."

Another Fan Tweets...

"Just finished watching #AsimRiaz story. 😭😭 How dare that person pushed him off his bike. 😡😡 himmat kesi hui @imrealasim please take care of yourself 😭😭 our prayers are with you. #AsimRiaz Ps: not taken pics of his injury cannot see him hurt 😭😭😭."

A User Comments...

"Praying for #AsimRiaz 's speedy recovery..u knw he's very strong..n he's not gonna get affected by sme cheapsters doings..he was similing coz he knws no can stop him frm work..🔥🙌 @imrealasim u gonna be back with a bang..🔥."