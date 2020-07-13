Asim Riaz Birthday: GF Himanshi & Others Wish; Varun Dhawan Says He's Waiting For Some Tunes!

Model-turned-actor and Bigg Boss 13's first runner-up Asim Riaz is celebrating his 27th birthday today (July 13). The Kashmiri lad, who won millions of hearts in Bigg Boss, was not only wished by his fan clubs, but also by his inmates. His girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, inmate Dalljiet Kaur and brother Umar Riaz took to social media to wish the actor. Also, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan had the sweetest birthday wish for the actor.

Sharing Asim's picture, his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana wrote, "I wish that life always gives you a reason to smile... Happy Birthday @imrealasim 😊😊 🎂"

Dalljiet Kaur replied to Himanshi's post, "So sweet @realhimanshi Dizzy symbol Happiest of birthdays to #AsimRiaz on my behalf as well Dizzy symbolSparklesYellow heart Wish a million reasons to smile to you both."

Umar Riaz took to social media to wish his brother on his special day. Sharing a few throwback pictures, Umar wrote, "Happy birthday brother @asimriaz77.official. U mean the world to me. Lots of success, happiness, love and affection. Will always be behind when u look for me ever. Stay the way u are and conquer whats written for u. The world is urs, go for it! (Got hold of some old pics)."

He also shared a video and wrote, "This video is very close to my heart❤️ Just a brotherly bond which cant be defined in words. Happy birthday brother @asimriaz77.official ❤️❤️"

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who had shared screen space with Asim in Main Tera Hero, shared Asim's picture on his Instagram story and captioned it, "Happy birthday @asimriaz77.official waiting for some tunes now."

We wish the actor a very happy birthday and many more good and prosperous years ahead.

